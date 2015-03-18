Breakfast: Road Trip to Waco

The HoustonTexans.com crew is headed to Waco, Texas for Baylor University's 2015 Pro Timing Day.
On Wednesday, quarterback Bryce Petty will work out and perform drills for scouts and NFL teams, along with six of his teammates from the 2014 Big 12 champion football team. Linebackers Bryce Hagar and Colin Brence, offensive lineman Tyler Edwards, wide receivers Antwan Goodley and Levi Norwood, and punter Spencer Roth are expected to participated in Baylor's Pro Day.
Four other former Bears, Jeff LePak, Glasco Martin, K.J. Morton and Tyler Stephenson, along with former NFL player John Griffin are also scheduled to undergo testing and drills.
Measurements and bench press begin at 10 a.m. followed by performance testing and position work at at 10:45 a.m. A live stream of events will be broadcast at www.BaylorBears.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT.
Be sure to follow @HoustonTexans, @doughertydrew, and @jharrisfootball for behind-the-scenes coverage. Check out HoustonTexans.com afterwards for a full recap, news, player interviews, and more.