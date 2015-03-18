Breakfast: Road Trip to Waco

On Wednesday, quarterback Bryce Petty will work out and perform drills for scouts and NFL teams, along with six of his teammates from the 2014 Big 12 champion football team. Linebackers Bryce Hagar and Colin Brence, offensive lineman Tyler Edwards, wide receivers Antwan Goodley and Levi Norwood, and punter Spencer Roth are expected to participated in Baylor's Pro Day.