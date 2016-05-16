 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Breakfast: Shane Lechler makes changes

May 15, 2016 at 09:00 PM

Shane Lechler's had a busy offseason.

The Texans punter is coaching one of his daughters' softball teams.

He's managed to lose "about 15 pounds".

On Saturday night at the J.J. Watt Charity Classic, the 17-year veteran competed in the home run derby and advanced to the finals.

2016 J.J. Watt Charity Classic: Fans

Check out some of the best fan shots from the 2016 J.J. Watt Charity Classic at Minute Maid Park.

Above all, though, he's been perfecting his craft.

"I went back and looked at some balls that I hit over the course of the season that I didn't like," Lechler said in a recent interview with Texans Radio. "I compared them to some of the stuff that I did like."

The All-Pro punter went to work "fine-tuning" his game, and was explained the process.

"Just trying to zero it in right now," Lechler said. "It takes some time for me because it can be as tedious as six inches in a step. Or an angle here or there. Or a drop is off an inch or two. I'm very much a perfectionist. When I want the ball at 48 yards on the sideline, that's where I want it to go."

Lechler said he's punting about 50 to 65 balls every other day to stay fresh, and he's also working on explosive movements in the weight room.

He and the Texans continue with the offseason conditioning work and OTAs at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center for the next month.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

Photos: P Shane Lechler

Punter Shane Lechler, as a Texan, Raider and Texas A&M Aggie is profiled here in photos.

