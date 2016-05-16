Breakfast: Shane Lechler makes changes

Above all, though, he's been perfecting his craft.

"I went back and looked at some balls that I hit over the course of the season that I didn't like," Lechler said in a recent interview with Texans Radio. "I compared them to some of the stuff that I did like."

The All-Pro punter went to work "fine-tuning" his game, and was explained the process.

"Just trying to zero it in right now," Lechler said. "It takes some time for me because it can be as tedious as six inches in a step. Or an angle here or there. Or a drop is off an inch or two. I'm very much a perfectionist. When I want the ball at 48 yards on the sideline, that's where I want it to go."

Lechler said he's punting about 50 to 65 balls every other day to stay fresh, and he's also working on explosive movements in the weight room.