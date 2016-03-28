Breakfast: Texans CB duo tops NFL in key stat

[
](http://www.princesscruises.com)
The hard-working media relations staff of the Houston Texans cranks out several nuggets on a weekly basis. One that may have flown under some radars has to do with the cornerback tandem of Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson.
The latter was drafted in the first round by the Texans in 2010, while the former joined Houston via free agency a year later.
Since then, they've been excellent.
Here's the breakdown of what they've done since the start of the 2011 season, courtesy of the media relations squad:
*In that time, the duo has combined for 121 passes defensed and 22 interceptions, four of which have been returned for touchdowns.
*
*Since Jackson and Joseph have manned the corners, Texans opponents have the lowest completion percentage in the NFL at 56.3 and the second-lowest net yards passing per game at 212.8.
*
*Their performances have allowed the pair to ascend some of the franchise's all-time lists. Jackson is third on the franchise's passes defensed list with 57 and Joseph is first with 74.
*
*Joseph and Jackson are tied for second in franchise history with 12 interceptions apiece.
*
J*oseph is the franchise's all-time leader with 279 return yards on interceptions, while Jackson is second with 268. *
*
*