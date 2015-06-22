Breakfast: #Texans top social posts of last week

The most beautiful person and spirit that I know. Words can't describe how much you mean to me. Just the thought of you fills my heart with joy and brings a smile to my face. You've impacted my life tremendously from the day we met. I'm the best version of myself because of you. I don't wanna know what life is like without you. My best friend, my lover, my inspiration, my wife. On this day I celebrate you. Happy Birthday baby I love you!

A post shared by Duane Brown (@duanebrown76) on Jun 18, 2015 at 8:22am PDT