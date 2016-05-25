Breakfast: Texans trio enjoys Rookie Premiere

Rookie minicamp is over and OTAs are here. But in-between the two offseason programs, new Texans Will Fuller, Braxton Miller and Tyler Ervin spent some time in Los Angeles for the 22nd annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Last week, 37 of the top rookies from the 2016 NFL Draft class traveled to LA to learn about the business of football and expose themselves to potentially marketable brands and products.

The event also gave the rookies a chance to participate in photoshoots wearing their official Nike team uniforms. The Texans were well represented in LA, as they were one of only two teams (Browns) to have three players participating.