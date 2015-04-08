Breakfast: #TexansMovieBracket Final

It all comes down to this.

After a month of voting, the #TexansMovieBracket is down to two films, Remember the Titans and Rudy. Despite the complaints of some of our more vocal fans, these two movies advanced rather easily, dispatching quality films such as The Blind Side, Varsity Blues and The Program on their way to the finale. Both movies are iconic, and capture the underdog spirit that every movie fan can root for.

I find it interesting the subtle differences in the two films, and how they attach themselves to different narratives yet arrive at the same heart warming ending. For what it is worth, IMDB (the international movie database) has the movies rated similarly, with Titans getting a 7.7 and Rudy a 7.5.

Remember the Titans, which stars Denzel Washington, is all about the team, and how T.C. Washington High came together in the midst of social and cultural unrest.

The journey behind Rudy's (played by Sean Astin) story is singular, in that his path is the key focus of the movie. You aren't rooting for Notre Dame as much as you are rooting for Rudy, and when he finally gets on the field the crowd erupts for him...not the Fighting Irish.

How can you choose? Both are great, they wouldn't have gotten this far were they not. So, in an effort to help you make a decision, I reached out to our digital media/broadcasting department to get their picks. Their responses are below.

Jessie Clark (Integrated Media Coordinator)

"My vote is for Remember the Titans, and it really isn't close. When I think of the greatest sports movies, this is the one that comes to mind first. The move is timeless and scenes like the team singing, 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' in the locker room or captain Gerry Bertier becoming paralyzed after a car accident still remain vivid. Remember the Titans is also extremely quotable, with lines like 'left side, strong side,' and 'mobile, agile, hostile' among the most famous. Finally, Denzel Washington is simply the man, and who doesn't love a feel good movie based on a true story?"

Claudia Castillo (Television Production Manager)

"I think it's safe to say that we're all suckers for movies based on a true story (i.e. the final four movies of Texans Movie Bracket). I remember watching Rudy with my dad (Rudy is also his name), so it holds a special place in my heart. Helped teach me that with a little tenacity, we can all overcome obstacles in our way (and kind of made me want to apply to Notre Dame). And while Remember the Titans is another great story of overcoming adversity (not to mention the beginning of my crush on Ryan Gosling), I've gotta make my dad proud and go with Rudy on this one."

Jay McDevitt (Senior Video Production Coordinator)

"Left side! Strong side! Left side! Strong side! Enough said."

As for me? When it comes down to it, I'll always side with Denzel Washington. That said, Remember the Titans always pulls at the heart strings. Despite having seen the movie hundreds of times, I still get emotional when Julius Campbell shows up at the hospital after Gerry Bertier's car accident. When Bertier's mom tells Julius, "he doesn't want to see anyone but you", it gets awfully dusty for me.

I don't think you can go wrong either way. Remember, you can vote by simply clicking on the bracket above or the links below.

Also, tell us why you made your pick in the comments below.