Breakfast: The "Hotline Bling" Catch

"My little sister, she called it the 'Hotline Bling' because it was like I was using a cell, like when you use a cellphone, on my face," Hopkins said. "That was pretty funny I thought. I always joke with my little sister. She's my best friend."

Hopkins' helmet catch is still getting a lot of recognition from teammates too.

Brian Hoyer didn't see Hopkins catch it next to his helmet in the heat of the moment, but he definitely noticed the acrobatics of it when he saw the replay in stadium.

Later, when the players were watching film in the offensive team meeting, Arian Foster began clapping when he saw Hopkins' catch.

"He's like, 'you're going to pretend like that wasn't just like the most amazing catch you've seen?'" Hoyer recalled of Foster's reaction. "I mean it really is when you think about it."

Hopkins said he wanted to show the NFL referees that he had control of the ball. In order to do that, he pinned the ball next to his helmet to avoid having to put another hand on it and have it not count.