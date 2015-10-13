Breakfast: The Solution on Defense

Oct 12, 2015 at 09:07 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans defense is giving up an average of 27 points per game. That's the 23rd best mark in the NFL. It's not satisfactory, according to Bill O'Brien.

"Everybody on defense, coaches and players alike, we just all have to do a better job of doing what our job is," the head coach said on his weekly radio show yesterday. "What we're talking to the players about right now is, 'look, do your job first, okay? Then you can go make the play, if that makes sense.'"

The Texans fell, 27-20, to the Colts on Thursday night. O'Brien said he and the coaches must do a better job, and the players need to narrow their focus on game day.

"Make sure you take care of your gap first," O'Brien said. "Take care of your technique against this blocker first. Take care of covering this guy first, and then go make the play."

Houston faces the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville. They have today off, and will return to the practice field at the Houston Methodist Training Center tomorrow.

