Breakfast: Vince Wilfork's Cabo vacation

Feb 02, 2016 at 10:00 PM
Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princessbigger.jpg

The NFL season is a grind. From training camp in August to a playoff game in January, Texans players battled fatigue, injuries, and all the natural highs and lows that come with the six month season.

Although the offseason is here, there's still plenty of work to be done, as players use the upcoming months to let their bodies recover, and before long, get back in the gym to work out and prepare for another season of football.

Nevertheless, time off is needed, and Vince Wilfork took full advantage recently. The defensive tackle and his wife, Bianca, spent some time on vacation in Cabo San Lucas last week.

From golfing at El Dorado Golf and Beach Club to a private firework show and dinner on the beach, it looks like they had a great time.

What a day.

A post shared by VINCE WILFORK (@vincewilfork) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising