Breakfast: Vince Wilfork's Cabo vacation

The NFL season is a grind. From training camp in August to a playoff game in January, Texans players battled fatigue, injuries, and all the natural highs and lows that come with the six month season.
Although the offseason is here, there's still plenty of work to be done, as players use the upcoming months to let their bodies recover, and before long, get back in the gym to work out and prepare for another season of football.
Nevertheless, time off is needed, and Vince Wilfork took full advantage recently. The defensive tackle and his wife, Bianca, spent some time on vacation in Cabo San Lucas last week.
From golfing at El Dorado Golf and Beach Club to a private firework show and dinner on the beach, it looks like they had a great time.