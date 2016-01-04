Breakfast: Whitney Mercilus has monstrous day

Mercilus' huge afternoon pushed his final sack total for 2015 to 12. It's the first season in which he's finished with double-digit sacks, and the 2012 first round draft pick joined defensive end J.J. Watt in the 10-plus sack category.

"It means we have guys that know how to get to the quarterback," Mercilus said. "Teams are going to be looking for that, of course, and all we have to do is just keep it going."

Watt, who dropped Bortles for a sack three times on Sunday, used the "I" word when describing Mercilus' output against Jacksonville.