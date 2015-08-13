Breakfast: Who's more country than Ben Jones?

Aug 12, 2015 at 10:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

!

Who's more country than Ben Jones?

No one, right?

By now, you've heard his southern drawl as the Texans center regales a story of puking on a ball before a Georgia football game on this week's "Hard Knocks." Born and raised in Centreville, Ala., Jones enjoys hunting, eating live bugs, and long barefoot walks on the football field before each game.

However, there's one person that Jones considers even more country than himself.

That would be Texarkana native Ryan Mallett.

Jones says he sometimes has to translate what Mallett is saying for the rest of his offensive linemen. Whether it's the slang or the drawl, something is getting lost in translation. A pro in speaking 'country,' Jones steps up and handles the situation.

"Mallet is a little bit more country, so I hear a little slang turning, and I can hear that a little more," Jones said on Texans Radio. "That's about it though. Every once in a while, you hear something like, 'What did he just say?' and I say, 'I got it. We are rolling. We are good.'"

When I asked Mallett about this, he seemed genuinely surprised and yet delighted.

"Yeah, I was not aware of that but I'm glad Ben can decipher my Morse Code or whatever it is," Mallett said, laughing.

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.

news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.

news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.

news

Breakfast: Texans media days recap

If seeing the Texans in full uniform doesn't get you pumped for September, we don't know what will.

news

Breakfast: An underrated rookie camp emphasis

The importance of special teams was stressed this weekend at rookie minicamp.

news

Breakfast: The rise of the AFC South

Over the past year and some change, no division in football experienced a renaissance quite like the AFC South.

Advertising