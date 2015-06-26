Breakfast: Who would make your All-AFC South team?

Tight end - Julius Thomas, Jaguars - Hard to argue with this selection, although Coby Fleener or Dwayne Allen or even the real Delanie Walker might have some quibble with this one. But, Thomas is the best weapon of the TE group in the division.

Tackle - Duane Brown, Texans - Yep.

Tackle - Anthony Castonzo, Colts - Uh, not who I'd pick. Taylor Lewan from Tennessee will be the best tackle in the division before long, but the second-best tackle is the guy on the opposite side of Brown - Derek Newton. It's close, but I can see why Castonzo gets the nod and of course I'm biased. But, I watched Castonzo last year in a number of games and I can't make a definitive case that I'd take him over Derek.

Guards - Chance Warmack, Titans and Brandon Linder, Jaguars - Um, nope. The best guard in this division and it's not even close is Brandon Brooks. The former Miami Redhawk is a stud and the fact that Dameshek omitted him in lieu of these two is a bit maddening. Look, I know how tough this is, but I saw these teams play all season long. Dameshek was right, Linder is going to be a key piece in the future, but there's no way he's on par with Brooks. Warmack is going to get better, and combined with Lewan on the Titans' left side, it's going to get nasty very soon. But, Brooks is above both right now and could be on into the future.