Breakfast: Wilfork impressed w/vet leadership

Jun 22, 2015 at 10:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

After OTAs and minicamp with his new team, Vince Wilfork is impressed with the leadership.

The 12th-year defensive lineman, with a pair of Super Bowl rings from a splendid career in New England, was effusive in his praise for the veterans in the Texans locker room.

Specifically, he pointed to defensive end J.J. Watt, running back Arian Foster, left tackle Duane Brown and corner Johnathan Joseph as key components.

"It's easy for a guy to come in and see those guys work and be able to jump on the train," Wilfork said. "That's what it's all about. Sometimes as an older guy and as a leader, you really don't understand. A lot of people pay you attention when you least expect it, but they do."

Each of those players can be vocal at times, but Wilfork emphasized how their actions are even more important and equally impressive.

"For you to be doing the right thing all the time is very important for the individual and for us as a team because you don't know whose going to be able to watch you on that day, on that play, or in that meeting room and see what you're doing and how your taking notes or what you're watching and the film study you're doing," Wilfork said. "You don't know who that's going to be, but believe it's somebody."

The former Patriot has led in his own way since signing with the Texans this offseason. Watt said he's peppered Wilfork with questions, while Brown has enjoyed talking with the five-time All Pro as well.

"The way he carries himself around here, it's been a joy to watch in just a short time," Brown said. "The conversations that I've had the opportunity to have with him one-on-one, you learn so much from someone who's been playing this game at a high level for so long."

Wilfork and company will return for training camp in late July.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.

news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.

news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.

news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.

news

Breakfast: Texans media days recap

If seeing the Texans in full uniform doesn't get you pumped for September, we don't know what will.

Advertising