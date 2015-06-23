Breakfast: Wilfork impressed w/vet leadership

"It's easy for a guy to come in and see those guys work and be able to jump on the train," Wilfork said. "That's what it's all about. Sometimes as an older guy and as a leader, you really don't understand. A lot of people pay you attention when you least expect it, but they do."

Each of those players can be vocal at times, but Wilfork emphasized how their actions are even more important and equally impressive.

"For you to be doing the right thing all the time is very important for the individual and for us as a team because you don't know whose going to be able to watch you on that day, on that play, or in that meeting room and see what you're doing and how your taking notes or what you're watching and the film study you're doing," Wilfork said. "You don't know who that's going to be, but believe it's somebody."

The former Patriot has led in his own way since signing with the Texans this offseason. Watt said he's peppered Wilfork with questions, while Brown has enjoyed talking with the five-time All Pro as well.

"The way he carries himself around here, it's been a joy to watch in just a short time," Brown said. "The conversations that I've had the opportunity to have with him one-on-one, you learn so much from someone who's been playing this game at a high level for so long."