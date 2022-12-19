Breaking down the key plays | Chiefs at Texans

The Chiefs came out in 11 personnel and started with a bunch formation to the right of the formation. WR Skyy Moore went in motion behind QB Patrick Mahomes who was under center. As he did, Texans DB Eric Murray matched him across the formation and DB M.J. Stewart came screaming into the box. On the snap, the Texans slanted in the direction of the motion (to the defense's right) as RB Isiah Pacheco took the handoff from Mahomes. It appeared the Chiefs were running a duo play which is designed to give Pacheco some options based on how the Texans fill gaps in the run defense. But, what the Chiefs didn't do was block DL Mario Addison adequately as he slanted to his inside (the defense's right side). As he beat RT Andrew Wylie to the inside, he was directly in front of Pacheco and made the perfect form tackle. As he did, he put his shoulder right on the football and popped it loose. No one seemed to see the ball on the ground as I screamed into Marc's ear "THE BALL'S OUT!" except for Desmond King II, coming in from his perimeter defensive back position. He darted in and snatched the ball up and took off for the end zone. Unfortunately, Chiefs WR Justin Watson saw the ball come out and was the only Chief to react to King's recovery. Two plays later, Davis Mills scrambled into the end zone to give the Texans a 14-7 lead.