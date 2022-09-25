Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Bears

The Texans had taken a four point lead on the first drive of the second half, so the Bears went right back to the run game well. And, well, why not? Justin Fields turned and tossed the ball to backup RB Khalil Herbert to the right side. I knew it was trouble right away as I stood at the 25-yard line right down the line of scrimmage. Why? I saw three Texans in the backfield on the right side of the formation and the Bears were running left. Someone either blew a call or got beaten badly up front, but there was absolutely no one in the frontside A gap (between center and guard). Herbert saw the gaping void and darted back across the formation.