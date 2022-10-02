Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Chargers

The Texans came out in 11 personnel with Brandin Cooks out wide to the right and TE O.J. Howard in an attached alignment. The Chargers appeared to be in quarters coverage. From Howard's spot, he's run that seam route stretching the overhang player up the field often during the season. That route has been ultra-successful for Howard and the Texans, but on this one he broke to the sideline. Because he started vertical first before breaking out, the safety matched his route to the outside. In so doing, Howard opened the area in front of Cooks who ran a post route behind him. Howard pulled interior coverage with him to the sideline and Cooks got inside position on the CB. QB Davis Mills delivered a DART for the touchdown that got the Texans within six.