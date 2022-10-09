Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Jaguars

The Texans didn't pick up many third downs to that point in the game, but when they needed them in the fourth quarter, they got them…starting right here. The Jaguars blitzes had gotten home all day long so they decided to bring everyone and play cover one behind it. QB Davis Mills was in the pistol and the Texans OL/RB did a solid job picking up the blitz. Mills had just enough time, with the Jaguars right DE bearing down on him, to throw one down the sideline to Nico Collins. Now, Nico had two steps on Tyson Campbell, but with a DE in his face, Mills did all he could to get the ball far enough downfield. With the safety slow to come over, Campbell had no help and when the ball was thrown a bit short, Collins reacted back to the ball. He went up over Campbell who was flagged for defensive pass interference and "Moss'd" him for a huge 24-yard catch at the most important time in the game. For years I've seen teams play single safety coverage against the Texans, on guys like DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V and Brandin Cooks and a deep shot usually came their way. Today, that was Nico Collins coming up clutch in the fourth quarter against that coverage.