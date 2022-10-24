Breaking down the key plays | Texans at Raiders

The Texans had given up a third down and 11 catch to Devante Adams, who fought for ten yards, setting up a fourth and one. Had the Texans made a tackle at the line of scrimmage, the Raiders would more than likely have kicked a field goal, facing fourth and ten or eleven. However, the ten yard gain gave the Raiders the opportunity to go for it on fourth and one. Then, the Texans jumped offsides to give the Raiders a first down at the 15-yard line. The Raiders then stayed with 21 personnel, with FB Jakob Johnson offset in the I-formation in front of RB Josh Jacobs. The Raiders ran a G/F counter with RG Alex Bars pulling to kick out DE Rasheem Green with Johnson following in behind Bars. The hulking FB Johnson kicked out LB Christian Kirksey. LT Kolton Miller had a monster down block on Roy Lopez Jr. The rest was easy for Jacobs who followed his pristine blocking into the secondary and there was just too much room for anyone to make up that ground. The Raiders stud RB ran into the end zone to give the Raiders a 31-20 lead, essentially shutting it down on the Texans in Las Vegas.