Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Eagles

1.

The Eagles responded after Teagan Quitoriano's first career touchdown with a touchdown drive of their own to tie the game. Two drives later, the Eagles had the ball again with the game tied at seven. Eagles WR A.J. Brown got loose for 31 yards on a catch and run, followed by a DeVonta Smith 22 yard catch that put the Eagles at the Texans 27-yard line. The Eagles came out in a trips set to the right side of the formation, but a "nub" TE on the left side. This is a set the Eagles love to use. That's important because against a nub set with a lone TE to the back side, there are some defensive things that can be worked on that side, like a CB blitz. So, time to rewind for a second…last week in practice, I looked over during individual drills and I could see the DBs working on a drill in which they were rushing the passer from the edge, using a shoulder dip/rip to get to the QB. I made a mental note because that's not something DBs work on at all, unless there's a chance to run a corner blitz. That's exactly what Lovie Smith called on this first down play - Steven Nelson coming off that edge on the CB blitz. The Eagles never accounted for him and QB Jalen Hurts was unaware of what was coming. Nelson hit Hurts and knocked the ball out for DL Jaleel Johnson to recover, a massive takeaway at the perfect time. It was also the first and only fumble lost by the Eagles all season long.