Breaking down the key plays | Texans vs. Giants

QB Davis Mills had just thrown a dime for a touchdown to cut the lead to four, or even three with a two point conversion. But, it got called back for a holding penalty, negating a potential game changing score. So, on 2nd and 25, the Giants played a basic cover four, quarters concept. That's the proper call in that situation, especially so because the Giants front four was getting to Mills often. The Texans put Davis Mills in empty with three WR to the field and two into the boundary. WR Phillip Dorsett was the #1 WR (widest outside WR) into the boundary. He ran an out and up but CB Adoree Jackson played it very well. He didn't bite on the out and stayed in Dorsett's hip pocket on the up. The problem was that there was no route to hold the safety Dane Belton in his middle coverage area. With a little freedom, Belton slid over from the middle of the field to help Jackson play the out and up route. He anticipated so well that he actually was right on top of the play. When hulking Giants DT Dexter Lawrence II got into Davis Mills' face again, Mills couldn't be accurate with the football. The ball floated inside too far and Belton made the backbreaking interception, the first of his career. In the span of two plays and about two full minutes of real time, the Texans cut the lead to 21-16, had it overturned and then threw an end zone pick to give the Giants the ball back. Gut. Punched. Hard.