Brevin Jordan gallops for 76-yard TD catch | Wild Card Round

The Texans wasted no time, again, after falling behind in the second quarter to the Browns.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud found tight end Brevin Jordan on the right side, and Jordan took the first down pass 76 yards to the end zone for a go-ahead score in Saturday's Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium.

Ka'imi Fairbairn's extra point try was successful, and the Texans took a 17-14 lead with 12:00 remaining in the second quarter.

It was Jordan's first career playoff touchdown, while Stroud tossed his second career scoring strike in as many throws.