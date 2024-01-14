Bring the Noise: Texans Fans Create Playoff Atmosphere| Wild Card Round

Jan 13, 2024 at 09:00 PM
Josh Koch
As Ka'imi Fairbairn took his steps back to lineup for the opening kickoff, a sold out NRG Stadium rose to its feet. 

Fans waving "H-Town Made" playoff rally towels above their heads, the crowd noise rising as the moment built until the ball left the tee. 

And the noise never stopped. 

"That's the loudest I've heard a stadium in my life," C.J. Stroud said with a smile following a 45-14 victory over the Browns.

With each defensive stand, offensive and defensive touchdown, sack, pass break-up, completion, the Texans fans roared and made NRG Stadium a playoff atmosphere from the get-go. 

"Man, it was rocking," Will Anderson Jr. said. "The whole light show and everything like that, it brought back my college days. I've got to give a big shoutout to the fans." 

The loudest NRG Stadium got was late in the third quarter when the Texans defense scored back-to-back touchdowns with interceptions returned for scores. 

"I played at the University of Florida my last year and that was 100K man and that stadium gets rockin'," Jonathan Greenard said. "That was the closest thing to a collegiate experience to where the energy was so infectious it made us play much better. And they couldn't hear anything on offense, which made our job much easier.

"I'm excited. Proud of Houston."

Steven Nelson started the run of defensive touchdowns with his 82-yard interception return for a touchdown, which sent the Texans fans into a frenzy.

The electricity in the stadium continued and got even louder when Christian Harris ran back his interception for a touchdown on the very next defensive series. 

"They played a huge role man," Nelson said of the fans. "I believe it was a sold out game. They definitely played a big part and appreciate Houston for that."

The final score of the day came from Devin Singletary. The guy they call Motor got the ball and hit paydirt from 19 yards out to cap the Texans 45-14 victory. 

"This was probably the loudest I've heard it here, personally," Singletary said. 

The remaining Super Wild Card Round games will determine whether the Texans play at home or on the road in the AFC Divisional Round. If the Texans are at home, tickets will go on sale at a later date.

