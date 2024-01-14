Bring the Noise: Texans Fans Create Playoff Atmosphere| Wild Card Round

As Ka'imi Fairbairn took his steps back to lineup for the opening kickoff, a sold out NRG Stadium rose to its feet.

Fans waving "H-Town Made" playoff rally towels above their heads, the crowd noise rising as the moment built until the ball left the tee.

And the noise never stopped.

"That's the loudest I've heard a stadium in my life," C.J. Stroud said with a smile following a 45-14 victory over the Browns.

With each defensive stand, offensive and defensive touchdown, sack, pass break-up, completion, the Texans fans roared and made NRG Stadium a playoff atmosphere from the get-go.

"Man, it was rocking," Will Anderson Jr. said. "The whole light show and everything like that, it brought back my college days. I've got to give a big shoutout to the fans."

The loudest NRG Stadium got was late in the third quarter when the Texans defense scored back-to-back touchdowns with interceptions returned for scores.

"I played at the University of Florida my last year and that was 100K man and that stadium gets rockin'," Jonathan Greenard said. "That was the closest thing to a collegiate experience to where the energy was so infectious it made us play much better. And they couldn't hear anything on offense, which made our job much easier.