Burning questions: Is Derek Stingley Jr. poised for a breakout season, plus what's with this HEAT?| Daily Brew

Jun 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_Stingley DB

The heat is on, literally. This Thursday edition of Daily Brew brings you a piping hot mug of players that could be on the brink of a breakout season and the hilarious comments on this triple-digit heat wave smothering Houston.

First up is Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., noticed by everyone in minicamp.

Derek Stingley Jr. envisions ‘fun’ second season: ‘I’ve improved and seeing the whole field at a faster rate’

If Stingley looks like he's bigger in Year 2, that's because he is. Stingley, drafted No. 3 overall last year, added muscle and made strides in his understanding of opposing offenses. He is "seeing the the whole field at a faster rate" and can better anticipate what's coming at him.

NFL.com also named Stingley to their list of defensive players on the 2023 NFL All-Breakout Team list.

"With new head coach DeMeco Ryans installing a versatile scheme that enables corners to dig a little deeper into the toolbox, Stingley has a chance to show off his skills as a lockdown cover man with a polished game."

Another player to watch out for...

Can Nico Collins become the No. 1 receiver the Texans need this year?

Nico Collins has the potential to emerge as the Texans top receiving threat. Entering his third season, Collins was a top target for rookie QB C.J. Stroud in training camp. Plus, Texans OC Bobby Slowik has the 6-4, 215-pound receiver watching film of Julio Jones with the Falcons in his spare time. After finishing with career highs in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and targets, Collins is looking for a big jump ahead. His main focus is to stay healthy, according to Collins. If he does, he could step into that No. 1 receiver role in a big way.

What else is hot?

Nearly half of the entire country.

It's so hot that even Texans players are noticing the heat!

Things you didn't ask for, but might still find entertaining…

Social media cage fight – will you be Team Twitter or Team Meta?

And a movie about the Beanie Baby empire...

You're welcome!

SGT - Promo
website_TexansPodcast_DeepSlant

Deepi Sidhu talks to current and former players about their lives, focusing on lifestyle, Houston and pop culture.

Listen Now

Related Content

news

Who would you add? Plus, Happy Texans bday | Daily Brew

The All-32 NFL Draft is re-visited. If you don't know what that means, no sweat. Just read below and then do one with your friends.

news

C.J. Stroud chatter, J.J. Watt's next move...and Bo Jackson | Daily Brew

QB C.J. Stroud, Ring of Honoree J.J. Watt and SuperHero Bo Jackson all check in on the latest Daily Brew.

news

Juneteenth, Father's Day and more | Daily Brew

The Texans are celebrating Juneteenth, celebrated Father's Day over the weekend, and are in the midst of the 6-week break before training camp.

news

Don't get soft, cut some hair, Haywood Jeffires & more | Daily Brew

This Daily Brew has a reminder by DeMeco Ryans before the long break, some more memories of J.J. Watt, and an appreciation of a great Houston wide receiver.

news

A signing, some boxing, and Forrest Gump | Daily Brew

News about a Houston Texans signing, the run defense getting bolstered and a Forrest Gump lookalike dominate today's Daily Brew.

news

Minicamp is over, Mike Leach to the Hall, 1990's news | Daily Brew

The Texans wrapped up their offseason conditioning program Wednesday with the final Veteran Minicamp. Also, Mike Leach is headed to a Hall of Fame, and some delicious 1990's tidbits are on the menu.

news

Veteran Minicamp and J.J. Watt Ring of Honor reaction | Daily Brew

Veteran Minicamp is here, the world reacts to J.J. Watt's return to Houston and QB news in today's edition of Daily Brew.

news

J.J. Watt returns home, Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys | Daily Brew

Monday's Daily Brew is all about J.J. Watt being the 6.12.23 surprise, plus a hilarious college baseball interview and Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys.

news

Tytus Howard's big award and Texans go bowling | Daily Brew

Tytus Howard is the 2023 Black College Pro Player of the Year, the Texans wrap up OTAs with bowling, plus a science lesson that will make you instantly smarter are just a few of the hot Daily Brew topics for Friday.

news

Questions for Coach Ryans, rookie art and the end of a Scandoval | Daily Brew

This Thursday edition is as black as the Houston Texans latest tweet graphic and the shocking end of a three-week Vanderpump Rules Scandoval finale.

news

OTA recap and 2 Pop Culture defeats | Daily Brew

OTAs are finished, and only a couple minicamp practices remain between the Texans and a summer break. We hit the latest from Tuesday's work, and lamented the loss of a wrestling icon, and a phenomenal show.

Advertising