BWTB: Anything can happen...

Dec 25, 2014 at 10:29 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst


Three dominoes must fall on Sunday for the Texans to make the 2014 playoffs as the sixth and last seed in the AFC. Obviously, the Texans need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars for a second time this season. The Alex Smith-led Kansas City Chiefs then must beat San Diego in Kansas City. That doesn't seem too far outside the realm of possibility.

Then, the team with no QB, aka the Cleveland Browns, must beat Baltimore. In Baltimore, again, with a QB that hasn't taken a snap in a regular season game all season long. Either Connor Shaw or Tyler Thigpen have to pull off a minor miracle leading the Browns to a win over the Ravens.

Before you say, it can't happen, keep in mind that there have been some improbable finishes to get teams into the playoffs in the past.

In 1996, the Jaguars won five of six games down the stretch and needed only to beat the lowly, 3-12 Atlanta Falcons at home to make the playoffs in their second year of existence. Up 19-17 with a little over five minutes left, the Jaguars allowed the Falcons inside Jacksonville's 20 yard line.

One of the greatest kickers in NFL history Morten Andersen needed to knock home a 30-yard field goal to end the Jaguars dream. He had a seven year streak, making every attempt 30 yards or less. There was no way....

...then, he pushed it left by three feet. The Jaguars held on, then upset Buffalo and Denver in the playoffs before falling short in the AFC championship game.

In 2005, after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to Cincinnati at home, they were 7-5 and left for dead with four games left. But, improbably, they won four straight and locked up the sixth seed in the AFC. They, then, won three straight road games to head to Detroit for the Super Bowl.

In 2009, Rex Ryan's New York Jets needed to beat undefeated Indianapolis in Indianapolis, then Cincinnati at home to make it in the dance. The Colts substituted heavily in the second half to rest starters and Cincinnati did the same the following week. The Jets won both and then beat Cincinnati (again) and San Diego to make it all the way to the AFC championship game.

In 2010, the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West at 7-9, after starting the year 5-6. Then, they upset the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs in one of the defining games of the Pete Carroll era.

In 2011, the New York Giants were 6-6 after losing four straight in November. But, they rallied to win three of four, including a win over Dallas to win the NFC East at 9-7. They eventually won the Super Bowl.

My point?

Anything can happen on an NFL Sunday and the Texans need one of those Sundays to play football in January. But, it's happened before. A few times.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.

news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.

news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.

news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.

news

Breakfast: Texans media days recap

If seeing the Texans in full uniform doesn't get you pumped for September, we don't know what will.

Advertising