BWTB: Anything can happen...

Before you say, it can't happen, keep in mind that there have been some improbable finishes to get teams into the playoffs in the past.

In 1996, the Jaguars won five of six games down the stretch and needed only to beat the lowly, 3-12 Atlanta Falcons at home to make the playoffs in their second year of existence. Up 19-17 with a little over five minutes left, the Jaguars allowed the Falcons inside Jacksonville's 20 yard line.

One of the greatest kickers in NFL history Morten Andersen needed to knock home a 30-yard field goal to end the Jaguars dream. He had a seven year streak, making every attempt 30 yards or less. There was no way....

...then, he pushed it left by three feet. The Jaguars held on, then upset Buffalo and Denver in the playoffs before falling short in the AFC championship game.

In 2005, after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to Cincinnati at home, they were 7-5 and left for dead with four games left. But, improbably, they won four straight and locked up the sixth seed in the AFC. They, then, won three straight road games to head to Detroit for the Super Bowl.

In 2009, Rex Ryan's New York Jets needed to beat undefeated Indianapolis in Indianapolis, then Cincinnati at home to make it in the dance. The Colts substituted heavily in the second half to rest starters and Cincinnati did the same the following week. The Jets won both and then beat Cincinnati (again) and San Diego to make it all the way to the AFC championship game.

In 2010, the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West at 7-9, after starting the year 5-6. Then, they upset the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs in one of the defining games of the Pete Carroll era.

In 2011, the New York Giants were 6-6 after losing four straight in November. But, they rallied to win three of four, including a win over Dallas to win the NFC East at 9-7. They eventually won the Super Bowl.

My point?