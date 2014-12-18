BWTB: Searching for Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson—Number 80 on the field, Number 1 in our hearts… Number 9 in Google searches?
Based on trillions of searches, Google has released its 14th annual Year in Search – which highlights the people, moments and brands that were top of mind throughout the year.
Wide receiver Andre Johnson was the only Texans player to make the 2014 Top Searched NFL Players list, coming in at No. 9.
Perhaps the uncertainty of Johnson's return to the team in the offseason caught the attention of many Google users who were interested in searching for updates on the All-Pro. His triumphant return and active role in the Houston community (a la Andre Claus) may also have contributed to a boost in searches.
Whatever the reason may be, it's always nice to see the future Hall of Famer crack another 'Top 10' list.