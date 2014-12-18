BWTB: Searching for Andre Johnson

Dec 17, 2014 at 10:00 PM

Andre Johnson—Number 80 on the field, Number 1 in our hearts… Number 9 in Google searches?

Based on trillions of searches, Google has released its 14th annual Year in Search – which highlights the people, moments and brands that were top of mind throughout the year.

Wide receiver Andre Johnson was the only Texans player to make the 2014 Top Searched NFL Players list, coming in at No. 9.

Perhaps the uncertainty of Johnson's return to the team in the offseason caught the attention of many Google users who were interested in searching for updates on the All-Pro. His triumphant return and active role in the Houston community (a la Andre Claus) may also have contributed to a boost in searches.

Whatever the reason may be, it's always nice to see the future Hall of Famer crack another 'Top 10' list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.

news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.

news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.

news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.

news

Breakfast: Texans media days recap

If seeing the Texans in full uniform doesn't get you pumped for September, we don't know what will.

Advertising