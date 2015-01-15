BWTB: The "visiting team"

Jan 15, 2015 at 12:05 AM

The 2015 NFL season... So close, yet so far.

While we're still four months away from the Texans schedule release, we already know who and where we'll be playing.

Houston will be tagged the "visiting team" at Paul Brown Stadium, Bank of America Stadium, the Georgia Dome, Sun Life Stadium, and Ralph Wilson Stadium. Check out these venues and shots from past matchups with the 2015 opponents in the photo galleries below.

2015 Texans Opponents

We don't know when, but we know who and where.

@ Miami
1 / 13

@ Miami

Indianapolis- Home & Away
2 / 13

Indianapolis- Home & Away

Tennessee- Home & Away
3 / 13

Tennessee- Home & Away

@ Buffalo
4 / 13

@ Buffalo

@ Cincinnati
5 / 13

@ Cincinnati

Jacksonville- Home & Away
6 / 13

Jacksonville- Home & Away

@ Carolina
7 / 13

@ Carolina

@ Atlanta
8 / 13

@ Atlanta

vs. Tampa Bay
9 / 13

vs. Tampa Bay

vs. New England
10 / 13

vs. New England

vs. New York Jets
11 / 13

vs. New York Jets

vs. New Orleans
12 / 13

vs. New Orleans

vs. Kansas City
13 / 13

vs. Kansas City

Texans 2015 Road Games

A look at the stadiums the Houston Texans will travel to during the 2015 season.

No Title
1 / 29
No Title
2 / 29
No Title
3 / 29
No Title
4 / 29
No Title
5 / 29
No Title
6 / 29
No Title
7 / 29
No Title
8 / 29
No Title
9 / 29
No Title
10 / 29
No Title
11 / 29
No Title
12 / 29
No Title
13 / 29
No Title
14 / 29
No Title
15 / 29
No Title
16 / 29
No Title
17 / 29
No Title
18 / 29
No Title
19 / 29
No Title
20 / 29
No Title
21 / 29
No Title
22 / 29
No Title
23 / 29
No Title
24 / 29
No Title
25 / 29
No Title
26 / 29
No Title
27 / 29
No Title
28 / 29
No Title
29 / 29
