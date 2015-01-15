BWTB: The "visiting team"

The 2015 NFL season... So close, yet so far.
While we're still four months away from the Texans schedule release, we already know who and where we'll be playing.
Houston will be tagged the "visiting team" at Paul Brown Stadium, Bank of America Stadium, the Georgia Dome, Sun Life Stadium, and Ralph Wilson Stadium. Check out these venues and shots from past matchups with the 2015 opponents in the photo galleries below.
We don't know when, but we know who and where.
A look at the stadiums the Houston Texans will travel to during the 2015 season.