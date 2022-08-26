By the Numbers, preseason style | Daily Brew

The regular season isn't quite here but the preseason is over, so I thought for my Daily Brew, I'd do a little "By the Numbers" as if the regular season were here.

7.82 - That's the whopping yards per carry in the preseason for rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The rookie finished with 11 carries for 86 yards and a tuddy in two games.

14 - The Texans defense racked up a whopping 14 sacks in the three preseason games. The man who led the Texans in sacks was Derek Rivers.

3 - Rivers finished the preseason with three sacks but he, unfortunately, was injured in the fourth quarter after a brilliant training camp/preseason.

2 - Two players had multiple sacks - Kurt Hinish and Rivers - for the Texans in the 2022 preseason.

11 - The Texans pass rush was outstanding up and down the roster. 11 different players recorded a sack in the preseason.

63.3 - Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel threw the exact same number of passes (30), completed the exact same number of passes (19) and, as a result, completed the same percentage (63.3%) of passes in three preseason games.

82 - Driskel led two game-winning drives in the first two preseason games of 82 yards or more.

4 - The Texans had four ball carriers that averaged 4.3+ yards per carry during this preseason - Marlon Mack, Pierce, Driskel and Dare Ogunbowale.

1 - The Texans defense gave up one passing touchdown during the preseason.

6 - The Texans threw for six touchdowns in the preseason.

6 - Six different players caught TD - Nico Collins, Chris Moore, Johnny Johnson III, Mason Schreck, Teagan Quitoriano and Jalen Camp, who scored the first one of the preseason.

1 - The Texans defense gave up one rushing touchdown during the preseason.

1 - Pierce scored the only Texans rushing TD of the preseason.

19 - LB Blake Cashman led the Texans in the preseason with 19 total tackles.

7 - In the three contests, the Texans came away with seven total takeaways - 4 fumble recoveries and three interceptions.