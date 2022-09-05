By the numbers: Roster edition | Daily Brew

The Texans have put the 53-man roster in pencil… For today... Tomorrow? Might need the eraser. It could change again and the next day too and the next day too. That said, for this weekend, anyway, it's 53 + 16 + 1, so let's do a little "By the numbers" roster style, Daily Brew for today.

3 - Since 2018, the Texans hadn't seen an undrafted rookie make the roster straight out of Training Camp. In 2018, P Trevor Daniel and WR Vyncint Smith made the initial 53-man roster and in 2020, rookie RB Scottie Phillips was active in week one, but he was a PS call-up the day of the game against Kansas City. So, nothing since 2018 but in 2022, the Texans saw three undrafted rookies make the initial 53-man roster - LB Jake Hansen, DL Kurt Hinish and FB Troy Hairston.

9 - Nine rookies made the roster coming out of training camp.

2 - Two of the drafted rookies were placed on injured reserve - LB Christian Harris and TE Teagan Quitoriano

1 - 2nd round selection WR John Metchie III was the one rookie placed on the NFI list. Can't wait to see him back healthy, most importantly, ASAP.

1 - The Texans 16-man practice squad consists of 16 players that were here for training camp and one that wasn't.

4 - The one practice squad member that wasn't here during training camp had as many years/games/starts playing for the Texans as the entire practice squad - TE Jordan Akins. The former UCF star played four seasons here with the Texans, which included 58 games and 23 starts.

24 - The Texans' initial 53-man roster included 24 players that were not with the Texans in 2021 - nine rookies and 15 additions.

29 - The Texans' initial 53-man roster included 29 players that were here in 2021 and returned in 2022.

13 - The most tenured Texan on the roster is Pro Bowl LS Jon Weeks. He has been with the Texans for 13 years.

5 - The Texans have just five players remaining on the initial 53-man roster from any point during the 2019 season. Laremy Tunsil, Weeks, Tytus Howard, Jonathan Owens and Kaimi Fairbairn.

10 - The Texans have a total of ten players on the initial 53-man roster from 2020 or earlier.

43 - The Texans have 43 players on the initial 53-man roster that arrived in 2021 or later.

3 - The Texans have just two players on defense that were on the roster at any point in 2020 - Jonathan Owens, Eric Murray and Jon Greenard, with Owens being the only defensive Texan on the roster in 2019. He was active for one week in the 2019 season.

Well, that's going to get it done for this week, I hope. Game week is creeping ever so close and it's pretty obvious that I'm pumped as all get out. Hope you are too…Let's GO! See you next week, everyone!