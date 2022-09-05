By the numbers: Roster edition | Daily Brew

Sep 05, 2022 at 12:32 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Texans have put the 53-man roster in pencil… For today... Tomorrow? Might need the eraser. It could change again and the next day too and the next day too. That said, for this weekend, anyway, it's 53 + 16 + 1, so let's do a little "By the numbers" roster style, Daily Brew for today.

3 - Since 2018, the Texans hadn't seen an undrafted rookie make the roster straight out of Training Camp. In 2018, P Trevor Daniel and WR Vyncint Smith made the initial 53-man roster and in 2020, rookie RB Scottie Phillips was active in week one, but he was a PS call-up the day of the game against Kansas City. So, nothing since 2018 but in 2022, the Texans saw three undrafted rookies make the initial 53-man roster - LB Jake Hansen, DL Kurt Hinish and FB Troy Hairston.

9 - Nine rookies made the roster coming out of training camp.

2 - Two of the drafted rookies were placed on injured reserve - LB Christian Harris and TE Teagan Quitoriano

1 - 2nd round selection WR John Metchie III was the one rookie placed on the NFI list. Can't wait to see him back healthy, most importantly, ASAP.

1 - The Texans 16-man practice squad consists of 16 players that were here for training camp and one that wasn't.

4 - The one practice squad member that wasn't here during training camp had as many years/games/starts playing for the Texans as the entire practice squad - TE Jordan Akins. The former UCF star played four seasons here with the Texans, which included 58 games and 23 starts.

24 - The Texans' initial 53-man roster included 24 players that were not with the Texans in 2021 - nine rookies and 15 additions.

29 - The Texans' initial 53-man roster included 29 players that were here in 2021 and returned in 2022.

13 - The most tenured Texan on the roster is Pro Bowl LS Jon Weeks. He has been with the Texans for 13 years.

5 - The Texans have just five players remaining on the initial 53-man roster from any point during the 2019 season. Laremy Tunsil, Weeks, Tytus Howard, Jonathan Owens and Kaimi Fairbairn.

10 - The Texans have a total of ten players on the initial 53-man roster from 2020 or earlier.

43 - The Texans have 43 players on the initial 53-man roster that arrived in 2021 or later.

3 - The Texans have just two players on defense that were on the roster at any point in 2020 - Jonathan Owens, Eric Murray and Jon Greenard, with Owens being the only defensive Texan on the roster in 2019. He was active for one week in the 2019 season.

Well, that's going to get it done for this week, I hope. Game week is creeping ever so close and it's pretty obvious that I'm pumped as all get out. Hope you are too…Let's GO! See you next week, everyone!

Browse tickets for Texans-Colts season kickoff on September 11 at 12:00 PM.

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 52

DL, Mario Addison, #97

QB, Kyle Allen, #3
2 / 52

QB, Kyle Allen, #3

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
3 / 52

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

OL, Justin Britt, #68
4 / 52

OL, Justin Britt, #68

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85
5 / 52

TE, Pharaoh Brown, #85

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 52

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 52

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 52

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 52

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Nico Collins, #12
10 / 52

WR, Nico Collins, #12

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
11 / 52

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
12 / 52

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
13 / 52

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50
14 / 52

DL, Michael Dwumfour, #50

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
15 / 52

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
16 / 52

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59
17 / 52

OL, Kenyon Green, #59

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
18 / 52

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
19 / 52

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51
20 / 52

LB, Kamu Grugier-Hill, #51

LB, Troy Hairston, #34
21 / 52

LB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
22 / 52

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 52

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 52

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69
25 / 52

DL, Kurt Hinish, #69

TE, O.J. Howard, #83 (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
26 / 52

TE, O.J. Howard, #83 (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 52

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 52

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 52

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 52

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 52

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 52

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 52

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 52

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 52

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 52

WR, Chris Moore, #15

DB, Eric Murray, #23
37 / 52

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
38 / 52

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
39 / 52

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45
40 / 52

DL, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
41 / 52

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31
42 / 52

RB, Dameon Pierce, #31

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 52
OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 52

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
45 / 52

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

DB, Tremon Smith, #1
46 / 52

DB, Tremon Smith, #1

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
47 / 52

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24
48 / 52

DB, Derek Stingley Jr., #24

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
49 / 52

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

LB, Garret Wallow, #32
50 / 52

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
51 / 52

LS, Jon Weeks #46

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20
52 / 52

DB, Isaac Yiadom, #20

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Texans rookies are ready for action | Daily Brew

Kickoff week is upon us, and the Texans rookies are excited to start the regular season.

news

How Kurt Hinish went from undrafted to the 53 | Daily Brew

Undrafted rookie from Notre Dame, Kurt Hinish worked his way right onto the Texans 53-man roster.

news

Ready to run | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down expectations on the Texans run game.

news

On to Indianapolis | Daily Brew

The Texans return to practice on Wednesday, getting to work immediately on their Week 1 opponent.

news

"Hungry" rookies will play extensively in 2022 | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith spoke about several rookie standouts and their prospects at starting.

news

By the Numbers, preseason style | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares key numbers from the 2022 Preseason.

news

Texans defensive line veterans to play in preseason finale | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith says a few more defensive line starters will see action in Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Preseason finale focus | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer looks into the connections between the Texans and 49ers ahead of Thursday night's game.

news

QB Kyle Allen finding fit in Texans offense | Daily Brew

Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen discusses getting comfortable in Pep Hamilton's offense.

news

Texans first-team offense on the right track | Daily Brew

Head Coach Lovie Smith shared his thoughts on what he's seen of the Texans' first-team offense through two preseason games.

news

Did you know? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Analyst John Harris digs up some fun facts about today's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertising