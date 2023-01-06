By the Numbers: Texans at Colts | Daily Brew

Jan 06, 2023 at 03:49 PM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

I never like the last of anything, really, so the fact that we know that this is the last of my Daily Brew: By the Numbers articles for the 2022 season is tough. I liked it when we never knew what was going to happen because we were in the playoffs. That day will come again but for this season, Sunday is the last one in Indianapolis. Let's dive in.

939 - Rookie RB Dameon Pierce fell short of a thousand rushing yards this season due to an injury in the second half of the Cowboys game. Heading into Week 18, he still leads all rookie running backs in rushing yardage. However, both Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks) and Tyler Allgeier (Falcons) will unfortunately pass Dameon with four and 40 yards, respectively.

10 - There are ten running backs in the league with over 1,000 rushing yards. But, that number can grow substantially with Week 18's results.

7 - There are seven running backs with 900 yards or more and six of them are running the rock in Week 18. Three are less than 14 yards away from 1,000.

Jamaal Williams - 994

Tony Pollard - 988

Rhamondre Stevenson - 986

The rest are close as well.

Najee Harris - 954

Kenneth Walker III - 936

Tyler Allgeier - 900

13 - With just 33 combined yards from Williams, Pollard and Stevenson, there will be 13 rushers with over 1,000 yards.

7 - There were just seven 1,000-yard rushers in 2021.

2 - As it sits right now, the only two to repeat as 1,000-yard rushers - Browns RB Nick Chubb and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

2 - Since October 17th, 2022, the Texans and Colts have combined for two wins. The Colts beat the Raiders on November 13th, while the Texans beat the Titans on December 24th, 2022.

6 - The Colts are on a six-game skid since that Raiders win.

33 - In Week 13, one week before the Texans went to face the Cowboys, the Colts gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter to Dallas in a 54-19 defeat.

33 - In their next game, one week after a bye after the Cowboys loss, the Colts lost 39-36 to the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. At some point in the third quarter, the Colts had a 33-point lead before losing by three. It was the largest blown lead in NFL history, surpassing the Bills win over the Oilers in the 1992 NFL playoffs. Finally, it happened and the Colts now have that distinction of the worst blown loss in NFL history.

3 - The Texans have won three times in Lucas Oil Stadium - 2015, 2016 & 2018. After winning three in four years, the Texans haven't won since the overtime win in 2018, which kicked off a nine-game winning streak.

That's going to do it for By the Numbers - 2022 season. I can't thank you enough for the support, reading these all year long. Enjoy Sunday, no matter what, because we won't see the Texans back on the field for eight months. Eight VERY long months. We'll make it through it as we always do but enjoy the offseason and all that comes with it for your Texans.

