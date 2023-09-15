By the Numbers: Texans host Colts in home opener

There's nothing like a Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium and there's nothing that compares to a Sunday afternoon spent tangling with the Indianapolis Colts at our humble abode. So, let's dive into some numbahs! It's time for By the Numbers - Texans v. Colts, Week two style.
1 - Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. became the first rookie in Texans history to record a sack in week one of his rookie season.
6 - Anderson Jr. was credited with six pressures via Next Gen Stats. His six pressures were the most by a rookie in week one since Nick Bosa (49ers) and Josh Allen (not Bills QB, Jags edge rusher).
6 - The Texans rookie was also credited with six defensive stops, tied for the most by a rookie edge defender in week one since Next Gen Stats was created in 2016.
1 - Texans DE Jonathan Greenard finished with a sack and two TFLs against the Ravens, one of his best performances in his four year career.
38% - Only one edge rusher, in the top 20 in Pass rush win rate, was double teamed more than Greenard - Titans DE Arden Key. Greenard was double teamed nearly four out of every ten rushes.
6 - Texans WR Nico Collins had six catches on Sunday against Baltimore which was tied for his career high in a game.
80 - Collins' receiving yards in week one were two yards short of his game high in his three year career.
6 - Texans WR Robert Woods had six catches against the Ravens in week one. That matches his high from all of last year as a Titan when he had six catches against the Green Bay Packers. Woods tied that mark already in week one.
45.2 - The Texans pressured Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in week one nearly one out of every two throws. That 45.2% pressure rate was 7th in the NFL after week one.
21, 111 - Colts QB Anthony Richardson is the youngest player in the Super Bowl era to have a pass TD and a rush TD in the same game. At 21 years and 111 days, Richardson is also the 2nd youngest QB to score a rush TD in NFL history (Michael Vick was the youngest in 2001).
7 - This will be the seventh matchup since 1950 of top-5 overall rookie starting QBs. Furthermore…
3 - …it'll be just the third time since 1999 that it's happened.
6 - I've been on the sidelines for six wins against the Colts, having started my sideline reporting duties in 2014.
4 - In the 12 years prior, the Texans beat the Colts four times, the first at NRG Stadium in 2006.
5 - When Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has been on the field for a matchup with the Texans, the Colts have not lost. They've won five of those games and tied one. He started his career in the COVID year of 2020 when the Colts reeled off four wins in a row against the Texans until a tie to start the 2022 season.
0 - When Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has NOT been on the field for a matchup with the Texans, the Colts have not won. He was injured midseason in 2022 and missed the week 18 matchup in which the Texans won at Indianapolis.
**Taylor is on PUP and will miss this game on Sunday. Let's hope the math works out as it has to date.
Alright, that's going to do it for these numbers, see ya on Sunday, everyone! Get there early, tailgate like your life depends on it, roll into NRG after you're full, crank up the volume to a full TEN and enjoy the heck out of football being back home!!