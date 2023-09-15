By the Numbers: Texans host Colts in home opener

45.2 - The Texans pressured Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in week one nearly one out of every two throws. That 45.2% pressure rate was 7th in the NFL after week one.

21, 111 - Colts QB Anthony Richardson is the youngest player in the Super Bowl era to have a pass TD and a rush TD in the same game. At 21 years and 111 days, Richardson is also the 2nd youngest QB to score a rush TD in NFL history (Michael Vick was the youngest in 2001).

7 - This will be the seventh matchup since 1950 of top-5 overall rookie starting QBs. Furthermore…

3 - …it'll be just the third time since 1999 that it's happened.

6 - I've been on the sidelines for six wins against the Colts, having started my sideline reporting duties in 2014.

4 - In the 12 years prior, the Texans beat the Colts four times, the first at NRG Stadium in 2006.

5 - When Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has been on the field for a matchup with the Texans, the Colts have not lost. They've won five of those games and tied one. He started his career in the COVID year of 2020 when the Colts reeled off four wins in a row against the Texans until a tie to start the 2022 season.

0 - When Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has NOT been on the field for a matchup with the Texans, the Colts have not won. He was injured midseason in 2022 and missed the week 18 matchup in which the Texans won at Indianapolis.

**Taylor is on PUP and will miss this game on Sunday. Let's hope the math works out as it has to date.