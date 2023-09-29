By the Numbers: Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 contest

Sunday's matchup with the Steelers is chock full 'o storylines. The Texans are back in Houston after their first win of the year at Jacksonville in week three. The Steelers have won two straight in primetime. Future Hall of Fame legend J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. His brother T.J. Watt will don the black and gold on the other sidelines for the Steelers. My goodness, it's going to be a wild weekend so here's my By the Numbers for this key matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

1 - Texans QB ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ earned his first Player of the Month award as he was named September's Rookie of the Month in the league.

5 - Stroud became the fifth Texan offensive player to win a Rookie Player of the Month award in the history of the franchise. Can you name the four that won that honor before him?

906 - C.J. threw for the third most total yards in his first three starts as a rookie. Only two players threw for more in their first three starts, one is active and one was drafted in J.J. Watt's 2011 draft class. Can you name them?

3 - Three rookie Texans defensive players won Rookie of the Month. Brian Cushing won it twice in 2009 and a linebacker named DeMeco Ryans won it once in 2006. Heard of him?

145 - Texans WR Tank Dell set a Houston Texans rookie record with 145 yards receiving in the win over Jacksonville. He caught five passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the 37-17 win over the Jaguars.

2 - The Texans are the only team in the league with TWO receivers registering 250+ receiving yards - Nico Collins has 260 through three games and Tank Dell has 251 after his performance on Sunday.

15 - All three Texans receivers have 15 catches each - ﻿Tank Dell﻿, ﻿Nico Collins﻿ and ﻿Robert Woods﻿.

11 - Of Woods' 15 catches, 11 of them have gone for a first down.