By the Numbers: Texans travel to Jacksonville for Week 3 matchup

It's time to head to Duval County where the defending AFC South division champion Jacksonville Jaguars are waiting. Let's dive into the numbers in this matchup in week three at TIAA Bank Stadium.

5 - The Texans have won five in a row as the visiting team against the Jaguars.

4 - The Texans have won four in a row in TIAA Bank Stadium.

The Texans won in 2019 in London at Wembley Stadium sandwiched by wins in 2018 and 2020-2022.

1 - Since 2014, the Jaguars beat the Texans only once at TIAA Bank Stadium in December 2017. Now, that day was ugly and I'd like to forget about it.

146 - Texans WR ﻿Nico Collins﻿ shattered his single game best in yardage with a 146 yard performance last week against the Colts.

10 - Collins is seeing an average of ten touches a game with 13 receptions in those 20 targets.

25 & 1 - If there are any two numbers that have to flip or get close to even on Sunday for the Texans to have a great shot at winning, it's these two. The Colts had a combined total of 25 for sacks, QB hits and TFLs. The Texans had one QB hit. Now, the six sacks count three different times as a sack, QB hit and TFL, but the point remains that the Texans inability to make impactful negative plays on defense hurt them greatly last Sunday against the Colts.

384 - Texans QB ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿ led the NFL in week two with 384 passing yards against Indianapolis. That performance was the 11th best for a game in Texans history and had a Nico Collins completion and a ﻿Tank Dell﻿ TD completion not been eliminated due to penalties, said performance would've climbed up into the top four all-time. Oh, by the way, it was C.J.'s second game in the NFL.

58 - Stroud had 58 completions in the first two starts, which is second in NFL history since 1950. Bengals Joe Burrow had 60 in his first two starts in 2020.

25.0% - The Jaguars have struggled converting on third down this year, converting one out of every four. That's the worst 3rd down conversion percentage in the NFL.

51.0% - The Texans are allowing opposing offenses to convert one out of every two third downs. That's 30th in the NFL.

Something has to give on third down on Sunday when those two units lock horns and you already know which number you'd like to see decrease.

10 - Texans DE ﻿Will Anderson Jr.﻿ has generated ten pressures in two games, according to Next Gen Stats. Those ten pressures are tied for the most amongst rookies (tied with Eagles DT Jalen Carter).

2 - Texans WR Tank Dell has a two game TD streak at NRG Stadium. He last played a regular season game in NRG as a member of the Houston Cougars in 2021 against Texas Tech. He had a touchdown in that game. In his next regular season game in NRG Stadium, that was last Sunday, he caught another TD. Now, I'm all for him starting a TD streak on the road too, which starts on Sunday in Duval County.