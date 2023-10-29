C.J. Stroud completes 7-of-8 for 67 yards on TD drive at Carolina

Oct 29, 2023 at 01:04 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231029-stroud-story

Andrew Beck put the exclamation point on a long Texans touchdown drive at Carolina.

The Texans fullback, who scored earlier this year in Jacksonville on a kickoff return, blasted into the end zone on 2nd-and-Goal from inside the 1-yard line. A Ka'imi Fairbairn extra point try was good, and the Texans led 7-0 with 13:15 left in the second quarter.

It capped a possession that saw the Texans go 92 yards on 17 plays and burn 9:20 off the play clock.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense convert on four different 3rd-down situations. He passed early to Nico Collins for a 15-yard gain, and late to Noah Brown for a 22-yard pickup that got the Texans inside the Panthers' 5-yard line.

Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary and Mike Boone all touched the ball as well on the drive, as did Tank Dell.

In all, Stroud completed 7-of-8 passes on the drive for 67 yards.

