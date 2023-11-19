C.J. Stroud finds Dalton Schultz for 1st quarter TD vs. Cardinals

Stroud's touchdown pass was the third completion of 20 or more yards on the day for the rookie quarterback, and it punctuated a possession that saw the Texans march 61 yards down the field on just five plays, and burn just 1:57 off the game clock.

On the scoring drive, Stroud began it by firing a 20-yard completion to Tank Dell. That took Houston to the Cardinals' 41-yard line.

Stroud then linked up with wide receiver Robert Woods for a 17-yard completion, and then handed to Singletary on first down for a gain of four. A Stroud incompletion followed, the Cardinals called timeout, and Stroud then burned Arizona with the touchdown pass to Schultz on the first play after the stoppage in time.