C.J. Stroud finds Dalton Schultz for 1st quarter TD vs. Cardinals

Nov 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

DrewstoryAZ

C.J. Stroud picked up where he left off last week: completing deep passes and getting the Texans offense into the end zone.

With 5:48 remaining in the opening quarter, Stroud drilled a pass over the middle to tight end Dalton Schultz, who caught it going low and slid into the end zone for the 20-yard score. The Matt Ammednola extra point try tied the game at 7-7 with the Cardinals.

Stroud's touchdown pass was the third completion of 20 or more yards on the day for the rookie quarterback, and it punctuated a possession that saw the Texans march 61 yards down the field on just five plays, and burn just 1:57 off the game clock.

On the scoring drive, Stroud began it by firing a 20-yard completion to Tank Dell. That took Houston to the Cardinals' 41-yard line.

Stroud then linked up with wide receiver Robert Woods for a 17-yard completion, and then handed to Singletary on first down for a gain of four. A Stroud incompletion followed, the Cardinals called timeout, and Stroud then burned Arizona with the touchdown pass to Schultz on the first play after the stoppage in time.

It was his 16th touchdown pass of the season, and it was the 5th scoring grab of the season for Schultz, tying him with Dell for the team lead.

