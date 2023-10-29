C.J. Stroud gets 1st career TD run, puts Texans ahead in 3rd quarter

The Texans took back the lead with a third quarter C.J. Stroud sneak on 4th-and-Goal.

Stroud and the Texans marched 75 yards on a dozen plays, and burned 7:23 off the game clock at Carolina. His 1-yard touchdown run gave Houston a 13-12 advantage. The Texans went for two after, but Stroud's pass to tight end Dalton Schultz fell incomplete, and the lead was one with 35 seconds remaining in the third.

Stroud completed 3-of-4 passes for 41 yards on the possession, and the Texans' ground game rumbled eight times for 39 yards.

Dameon Pierce carried for a gain of 16 yards on the fifth play of the drive, and Devin Singletary's 7-yard gain brought the Texans offense to the one-yard line.

In between, Stroud hit Noah Brown for a completion of 31 yards, which Singletary followed with a 9-yard run.