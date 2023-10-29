C.J. Stroud gets 1st career TD run, puts Texans ahead in 3rd quarter

The Texans took back the lead with a third quarter C.J. Stroud sneak on 4th-and-Goal.
Stroud and the Texans marched 75 yards on a dozen plays, and burned 7:23 off the game clock at Carolina. His 1-yard touchdown run gave Houston a 13-12 advantage. The Texans went for two after, but Stroud's pass to tight end Dalton Schultz fell incomplete, and the lead was one with 35 seconds remaining in the third.
Stroud completed 3-of-4 passes for 41 yards on the possession, and the Texans' ground game rumbled eight times for 39 yards.
Dameon Pierce carried for a gain of 16 yards on the fifth play of the drive, and Devin Singletary's 7-yard gain brought the Texans offense to the one-yard line.
In between, Stroud hit Noah Brown for a completion of 31 yards, which Singletary followed with a 9-yard run.
The Texans were stopped on second and third down at the Carolina one, but Stroud picked up his first career rushing touchdown when he knifed through the right side for the go-ahead score.