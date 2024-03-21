C.J. Stroud goes to Pro Day, New Mock Draft Roundup | Daily Brew

It's Thursday!
Hope your day is a splendid one, and only getting better.
Yesterday we stepped back, regrouped, and did a Mock Draft roundup. It's the fourth one we've done this offseason, but it was the first one since the trades were made last week. Houston's first selection is now in the second round, at 42nd overall. So far, there are only eight mockers who have a 2-round or more mock draft that's been released since the trade. That number will steadily rise a bit.
The Great John McClain wrote this article for the website about the Texans' plans for the NFL Draft. D-tackle, cornerback and wide receiver are likely targets, according to McClain. That falls in line with what we saw in the Mock Draft Roundup.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud went to Columbus yesterday and attended Ohio State's Pro Day. A year ago at his, Stroud threw passes to the likes of Marvin Harrison, Jr. The year before, he thew to Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on their Pro Days.
Our very own John Harris, meanwhile, was in College Station for the Texas A&M Pro Day on Tuesday. Harris wrote this about a raft of Aggies who will likely get drafted in April.
Johnny and I also dove into deeper detail about defensive end Denico Autry, and went through a Mock Draft Simulation. We picked some winners for the Texans.