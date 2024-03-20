Reset button for Texans in the NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

The Mock Drafters have hit the reset button on their predictions for the Texans.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, but Houston isn't scheduled to pick that evening. The first night of the Draft is solely for the first round, and last week the franchise dealt the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder to Minnesota in exchange for the 42nd overall pick (a 2nd-rounder), a second-rounder next year, and the 188th overall selection.

Since the deal was made, only a handful of mock drafts have emerged that include the Texans. Some have an entire second round mocked, while others add the Texans and a few other teams who don't have first-rounders, and then predict what the team will do with the first draft pick it has. Therefore, we're only including the 42nd overall pick in this version of the roundup.

Eight such mocks are out there currently, and only two had the same player headed to Houston. The other six were split evenly with three predicting a defensive lineman to the Texans, and three others mocking a receiver to Houston.