 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Reset button for Texans in the NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

Mar 20, 2024 at 04:16 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

mock-drfats

The Mock Drafters have hit the reset button on their predictions for the Texans.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, but Houston isn't scheduled to pick that evening. The first night of the Draft is solely for the first round, and last week the franchise dealt the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder to Minnesota in exchange for the 42nd overall pick (a 2nd-rounder), a second-rounder next year, and the 188th overall selection.

Since the deal was made, only a handful of mock drafts have emerged that include the Texans. Some have an entire second round mocked, while others add the Texans and a few other teams who don't have first-rounders, and then predict what the team will do with the first draft pick it has. Therefore, we're only including the 42nd overall pick in this version of the roundup. 

Eight such mocks are out there currently, and only two had the same player headed to Houston. The other six were split evenly with three predicting a defensive lineman to the Texans, and three others mocking a receiver to Houston.

Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa appeared on two mocks drafts as the player Houston would take at 42nd overall. Last season for the Cyclones, the 6-1, 189-pounder finished with 44 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Table inside Article
MOCK DRAFT TEXANS SELECTION
HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/FOOTBALL TAKEOVER (JOHN HARRIS) CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA) CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE
THE DRAFT SCOUT (MELLO) WR KEON COLEMAN, FLORIDA STATE
THE DRAFT NETWORK (RYAN FOWLER) DT BRADEN FISKE, FLORIDA STATE
WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY) DT MICHAEL HALL, JR., OHIO STATE
SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (RYAN MCCRYSTAL) WR LADD MCCONKEY, GEORGIA
WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL) DT T’VONDRE SWEAT, TEXAS
ROTOWORLD (CONNOR RODGERS) WR ROMAN WILSON, MICHIGAN

Related Content

news

Post-Combine Shakeup for Texans at #23 | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Following the NFL Combine, most mock drafts have the Houston Texans taking a defensive player at 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Shakeup for Texans at #23 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, Post-Super Bowl

The latest round of Mock Drafts have the Texans split between taking a defensive end or a defensive tackle with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Experts predict help in trenches for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

The first Houston Texans Mock Draft Roundup of 2024 has the experts leaning heavily towards the Texans taking a defensive or offensive lineman at 23rd overall.
news

Defense is the choice at #2 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

In the final Mock Draft Roundup of 2023, the majority of experts from around the media landscape predict the Texans will take an edge defender at second overall. 
news

Offense the choice at #12 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The Texans own the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the experts are split over who they'll take. But Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the most-mocked player to Houston in the final mock draft roundup.
news

Ohio State WR the popular pick for Texans at 12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0 

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most-mocked player to the Texans at 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

QB gap narrows at 2nd overall choice | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0

Alabama QB Bryce Young is the most-mocked player to Houston at 2nd overall, but several other mock drafts have Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud headed to the Texans.
news

Intriguing Texans Mock Draft | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris did a mock draft for the Texans, and came up with some interesting results.
news

New favorite emerges for Texans at #12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

A talented pass-catcher is now the most-mocked player to the Texans at 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Young the choice for Texans at 2 overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

The latest round of NFL Mock Drafts are out, and most predict the Houston Texans will take Alabama QB Bryce Young second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

D-Line the call at 12th overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

In the latest crop of mock drafts, more than half the experts believe the Texans will use the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a defensive lineman.
Advertising