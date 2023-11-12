C.J. Stroud makes NFL history… again!

C.J. Stroud continues to etch his name into the NFL history books.

Facing 2nd and 4 from the Bengals 24-yard-line, Stroud stepped back, looked to his left and hit John Metchie III with a perfect back-shoulder pass on the sideline at the five-yard-line for a 19-yard completion with 11:03 left in the third quarter.

That pass pushed Stroud up to 243 yards for the day and into the NFL history books again. Stroud is the fourth NFL rookie quarterback to pass for at least 2,500 yards in his first nine career starts.

Stroud joins Justin Herbert (2,699 in 2015), Andrew Luck (2,631 in 2012) and Cam Newton (2,605 in 2011) to accomplish this feat.