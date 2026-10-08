C.J. Stroud on growth, peace and passion: 'I really love this game'

In his fourth season with the Houston Texans, QB C.J. Stroud says his biggest growth has come off the field, and it's shaping the way he leads.

"I would say just how I've been able to handle just things outside of football, family life, things like that, noise," Stroud said Wednesday. "I think just not only as a football player I've grown, but just as a man of God, just been able just to really hone in on what I believe and really just focus on the things that I love doing and being at peace with that."

C.J. Stroud on finding peace within

Stroud pointed to a quote from Nipsey Hussle that has stuck with him.

"'Would you rather be at peace with the world and at war with yourself, or war with the world and peace within.' I really have tried my best to just have peace within and realize it's okay not to have everybody always like you, have your back," Stroud said. "But just if those who love you and people in this building love me, that's all that matters. I feel like that's where I've grown."

Leading by example and speaking life into teammates

Stroud said he chooses his words carefully as a leader, with the goal of lifting the people around him.

"I always am very careful with my words but also try to speak life into people in a world that's negative that's usually, more times than not, trying to tell you how bad you are," he said. "I've been trying to just, personally too, give myself better self-talk and then also my teammates, just giving them positive reinforcements, positive affirmations."

"Just letting them know how great of a team I think they are and how many great players we have on this team. Just reminding each other how great we can be and I think that's very important."

The passion behind C.J. Stroud's mic'd up moment

Asked about his recent mic'd up video, Stroud said the energy fans saw is who he has always been.

"I've always been that way. I've always been passionate. I've always loved playing this game," Stroud said. "This game has truly done incredible things for me and my family. I believe God has put a certain fire in me to have an excitement about playing each play. I don't care where, we can be playing in Sunnyside. I would be excited to play this game."

"My teammates love to see me like that," he added. "I am a passionate person. I love this game and I enjoy everything that comes with it."

Building trust with the Texans receiver room

Stroud also highlighted the receivers stepping up around him.

"The guys that we have are great. I think 'KB' came in and is doing a great job," Stroud said of WR Kayshon Boutte. "He's somebody that I'm learning that I can trust in one-on-one situations and does a great job creating separation and really good at those tough catches."

He spread the credit across the room, naming WR Xavier Hutchinson, WR Jared Wayne and WR Lewis Bond, along with the tight ends and the return of WR Nico Collins.