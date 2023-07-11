C.J. Stroud prepares for camp, Tunsil on the McAfee Show and HBD to the GOAT | Daily Brew

Jul 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Training camp is just over two weeks away and if that doesn't get you going on a Tuesday morning, this heaping cup of heavily-caffeinated Daily Brew certainly will.

First up...
Last week, C.J. Stroud made news when he scored an exclusive invite among the star-studded guest list at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons. Outside of that, the rookie QB has been spending time with fellow rookies, particularly receivers Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson.

"Yeah, we're together 24-7," Stroud said. "We're doing all the hard stuff together, all the good stuff and we're blessed enough to have a great rookie class. Those guys are at the forefront of that and we're going to do well."

Together 24/7': Texans QB C.J. Stroud Building Bond With Rookie WRs

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

Laremy Tunsil recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, sharing his excitement for the 2023 Texans, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and the new rookies. The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, who has assumed the role of a vet and leader of the squad, says there is a “a whole new vibe” in the building.

Speaking of the 2023 Texans...
NFL.com has been rolling out its comprehensive "State of the Franchise" series. Adam Rank sets the table by providing a State of the Franchise look at all 32 teams, zeroing in on the key figures to watch and setting the stakes for the season to come. Rank takes a deep dive on the Texans, everything from projected 2023 VIPS (Stroud at QB and Tunsil as the MVP) to breakout star (Derek Stingley Jr.) and big questions looming for the 2023 season. Will the Texans be able to turn around the defense? Who will step up at wide receiver? Also, the one storyline no one should overlook for 2023. (Hint: it involves the stellar rushing skills of Dameon Pierce).

State of the 2023 Houston Texans: DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. headline new era

Texans Talk

Texans Draft Ohio State Star in New NFL Mock

Texans X-Factor: Star Player or Assistant Coach?

Texans Priority: Win Now or Develop Future?

What's Texans Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn's Career Ceiling in Houston?

'Big Bro': How Texans Jerry Hughes is Mentoring Rookie Will Anderson Jr.Trent Williams: Texans got a steal in DeMeco Ryans

And finally…

Happy Birthday to the GOAT, Andre Johnson! Here's No. 80 on his Hall of Fame worthy career, being named a HoF finalist earlier this year, plus he's 11th in all-time receiving yards. Here's a deep dive on how he compares statistically to the 10 men in front of him on that list.

