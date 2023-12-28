C.J. Stroud returns to Texans practice as they prep for Titans 

A welcomed sight trotted onto the field on Wednesday afternoon as No. 7 officially made his return to Texans practice.

"It's encouraging to have C.J. back out at practice today," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It was encouraging to see him."

Stroud suffered a concussion in the waning minutes of the Texans Week 14 loss to the Jets. Since that injury, the rookie sensation hasn't played or practiced on the field for the Texans.

At the end of last week, Stroud started attending meetings at the facility, showing signs of progress. Now, Stroud is in stage four of the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Ryans, with one more phase to clear before returning to the field.

The Texans are hoping to have Stroud back for their New Years Eve showdown with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on Sunday in a pivotal game in the race for a playoff spot.

"You're just looking for efficiency, just being able to command the huddle," Ryans said about what they will be looking for from Stroud when he returns. "Being efficient with the plays that we're asking him to run. Just looking for him to be comfortable in the moment. The main thing is you want to keep the defenders off of him as much as possible.