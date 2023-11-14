C.J. Stroud's convo with Tom Brady offers insight into rookie's mindset

Nov 14, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231115-stroud-brady-stories

C.J. Stroud's whirlwind week rolled on, and it did so with Tom Brady.

The Texans rookie was a guest on the legendary quarterback's 'Let's Go!' podcast this week, and along with host Jim Gray, the duo discussed motivations, Stroud's mentality entering a game, the responsibility he feels with his teammates and even what advice he had for children who are experiencing everyday struggles.

Stroud described how when he became a starter in 2021 at Ohio State, he knew his teammates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had hopes of becoming first round picks in the NFL Draft. Stroud wanted to help make that happen.

"Man, I do not want to let these guys down, so I'm going to work my tail off," Stroud said. "And then now going into the league, man, guys want to hit their contract and things like that and those things are real. I actually seen the video of you, Tom, the other day with Rob Gronkowski. One of your last games he needed a catch and you just kept feeding him. I was like, 'Man, that's cool because he's not letting him down.'"

The former Michigan Wolverine Brady even jokingly proposed a bet to the proud Buckeye. Their alma maters will meet on the football field in Ann Arbor a week from Saturday. Brady said he wanted Stroud's "youth, agility, time in the 40" as well as the rest of the years Stroud will play in the NFL if the Wolverines win. If the Buckeyes win, the 7-time Super Champ said he'd give Stroud one of his rings.

Stroud joked, however, "That's yours, bro. I want to get my own."

You can listen to the entire podcast **HERE**.

Related Content

news

"He always seems to be open": WR Noah Brown erupts, again, in W at Cincinnati

WR Noah Brown caught seven passes for 172 yards in the Houston Texans road victory on Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Harris Hits: Week 10 at Cincinnati Bengals

The Houston Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 30-27 thriller. John Harris recaps the victory in the Queen City.
news

Big Play Breakdown: Both sides of the ball stand out vs. Cincy

John Harris breaks down the key plays that led to the 30-27 victory over Cincinnati 
news

Motor running at full speed: Singletary has career day behind the line

"Credit to the O-Line and Motor for the way he ran the football. It was impressive to see and I loved the way he finished all of his runs," said Head Coach DeMeco Ryans after the game
news

Calmness in the chaos: C.J. Stroud exudes confidence in another late-game drive

"The thing about C.J. is the calmness in the chaos," Ryans said. "He doesn't waver. He's confident that he's going to make plays and the moment's not too big for him."
news

Sheldon Rankins racks up 3 sacks in win at Cincinnati

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins wreaked havoc on the Bengals Sunday, sacking Joe Burrow three times in the 30-27 victory.
news

C.J. for MVP: National conversation has begun around Texans rookie

C.J. Stroud has entered the MVP conversation, getting nods from Adam Schefter, LeBron James.
news

VanderBlog: Buzzer-Beater over the Bengals 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans snap the Bengals four-game winning streak in Week 10
news

Texans win on dramatic final drive for second-straight week

Texans win in dramatic fashion for second-straight week.
news

Texans win on Ammendola game-winning field goal

Matt Ammendola nails field goal to secure big road win.
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Bengals 30-27 in last second thriller

Matt Ammendola nails last-second field goal to move Texans to 5-4 on the season
Advertising