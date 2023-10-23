C.J. Stroud's productive weekend and back to football | Daily Brew

Oct 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

stroudthrow

Good Monday morning and Happy Game Week!

The Texans are back from the bye week off, and they'll practice this afternoon.

When last we saw the Good Guys, they were picking up win number three of the season. They'll practice today, take tomorrow off, and then resume the normal Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice routine before flying to Charlotte on Saturday. Sunday is their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

But before we start talking about that game, let's recap a few things.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a productive weekend. He was back in Columbus on Saturday and joined ESPN's "College Gameday".

Then yesterday he was back in Houston hosting a youth football camp.

On Fridays during the season I write a "5 Things to Watch" article about the game ahead for the Texans. With no game yesterday, I switched things up and had five things about the final 11 NFL regular season contests and covered it HERE.

We also dug a little deeper into that and more on "Texans Extra Points". If you missed it Saturday night on ABC-13/KTRK, check it out below...

Outside of football, Happiest of Birthdays to an icon.

Related Content

news

Back to Business after the Bye | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer gets back into the swing of things with a quick recap of the latest news about the matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. 
news

Tank Dell returns, new roster additions, TD cellys | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans came back from the bye recharged and ready to take on Week 8 with a healthy Tank Dell, a new face at DE and other top news from Monday. 
news

Texans, Taylor and TV Takes | Daily Brew

Read about the latest Texans updates, a weekly VanderPod and an upcoming Taylor Swift appearance?
news

Blake Cashman, DBs get a surprise gift, roster moves | Daily Brew

Blake Cashman, C.J. Stroud are getting national love this week, plus Jimmie Ward surprises the DBs.
news

An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud had an interesting pre-Draft visit to the facilities last spring, and TE Dalton Schultz has a pretty solid fallback plan. 
news

C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans get bye week started, Lance Bass with hilarious MNF sign | Daily Brew

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans get their bye week started off in a big way, plus former NSYNC member Lance Bass is going viral for his hilarious sign on Monday Night Football. 
news

Victory Monday hot links! C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins & the Defense | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won their third game of 2023 and are headed into the bye week off at .500. Check out the latest from their win over the New Orleans Saints and more.
news

Did Derek Carr learn VALUABLE lesson from Texans as a youth? | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with some thoughts on Clements Ranger/New Orleans Saint quarterback Derek Carr, Texans TE Dalton Schultz and much more.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

A notable quarterback is mightily impressed by Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, and the Texans added an Austin native to the roster on Tuesday.
Advertising