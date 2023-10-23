C.J. Stroud's productive weekend and back to football | Daily Brew

Good Monday morning and Happy Game Week!
The Texans are back from the bye week off, and they'll practice this afternoon.
When last we saw the Good Guys, they were picking up win number three of the season. They'll practice today, take tomorrow off, and then resume the normal Wednesday, Thursday, Friday practice routine before flying to Charlotte on Saturday. Sunday is their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
But before we start talking about that game, let's recap a few things.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a productive weekend. He was back in Columbus on Saturday and joined ESPN's "College Gameday".
On Fridays during the season I write a "5 Things to Watch" article about the game ahead for the Texans. With no game yesterday, I switched things up and had five things about the final 11 NFL regular season contests and covered it HERE.
We also dug a little deeper into that and more on "Texans Extra Points". If you missed it Saturday night on ABC-13/KTRK, check it out below...
