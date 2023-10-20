The Bye Week and Final 11 Games of 2023 | 5 Things to Watch

3) O-line shuffling – Especially on the offensive line, the returns from injury over the next week will likely affect the combo up front on offense. Tytus Howard missed the first four games of the season, came back in Week 5 at Atlanta and started at left guard, where also started Sunday against New Orleans.

He's typically the starter at right tackle.

Juice Scruggs was injured in the preseason finale in late August and was the team's starting center then. In his place, fellow rookie Jarrett Patterson has started the first six contests.

Left to right the last two games, the Texans have started Laremy Tunsil at tackle, Howard at guard, Patterson at center, Shaq Mason at guard and George Fant at tackle.

How much that jiggles in the weeks to come will certainly be an item to note.

4) Stingley, Dell and more comebacks – Cornerback Derek Stingley, Junior started the first two games this season and along with Steven Nelson looked really good. But a leg injury landed him on injured reserve. He's not on the season-ending IR, so he should be back at some time in the next month or so.

Adding the 2022 third overall pick back to the defense will help.

So too, will getting rookie receiver Tank Dell back in the fold. He was in the concussion protocol for the last game, but Ryans said Monday Dell "should be back and ready to go" following the bye.

Dell logged a 100-yard game in the win at Jacksonville, and is averaging 17 yards per catch, with a pair of touchdowns this year in five games.

Caserio has loved what Dell's brought to the Texans from the University of Houston.

"Love his mindset, love his attitude, and he's producing when he's been on the field," Caserio said. "When you have the right mindset and you go out there and produce, then you're going to get more opportunity. Doesn't matter where you come from."

5) Possible deadline move -: The NFL trade deadline is approaching. Caserio and the Texans will keep an open mind about acquiring help from other teams, but he also emphasized that they're not locked into trading, either.

"We're going to look at our team, figure out is there an opportunity to add a player that we think can help us," Caserio said. "If there is, great. We'll pursue it. If there's not, then we won't. We feel comfortable with the players that are in the building, that are on the team."

The Texans were 1-3-1 at the bye week last year, and 1-8 at the bye in 2021.