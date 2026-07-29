C.J. Stroud Sharp, Rookies Pop on Texans Training Camp Opening Day | Harris Hits

My goodness, it's back, we're back and it's about time. So, with no further ado, let's dive into my Hits from day…NUMBER…ONE!

It will not be a lengthy Hits as the Texans are ramping up a little more each day up to the "true" start of Training Camp presented by Xfinity next Monday when the pads go on. However, these acclimation days are incredibly important for the team on so many different levels. The choreo, the tempo, the timing, the communication and so much else come into play in 94 degree heat, challenging the players more mentally than physically. But, that's the game, that's football, so with that out of the way, let's rock.

I said this to Marc coming off the field and it's a phrase that I use a lot when I see NEW players to the Texans. "I get it". This time, I get why the Texans highlighted former Michigan TE rookie Marlin Klein. Totally. Get. It. During OTAs and minicamp, Klein was dealing with something so he didn't practice and we didn't get a chance to see him in full athletic splendor.

But, on day one, he was ready to go and I walked away with the immediate thought "I get it". During a seven on seven play, he was aligned on the left side and ran a quick out from an inside position. What stood out was how explosively he accelerated away from the linebacker responsible for him in coverage. He got out of that break and POOF he had yards of separation to allow for an easy completion.

On the last play of the practice during the final team period, Klein ran a deep post route and he had a step on the safety. QB Graham Mertz laid it out there and when I first saw him throw it, I didn't think anyone had a chance. I mumbled under my breath "Damn, Graham, overshot him." Then, I saw Klein FLY into the picture and he subsequently dove for the ball. That was not a ball I thought was even touchable and he nearly made the catch of the camp. The fact that he GOT to it was enough for me to be somewhat impressed…for now, of course.

Marc and I discussed how the reps would be doled out WR Jaylin Noel on the interior of the formation. I mentioned that it could be any number of guys, not just slot receivers. So, during seven-on-seven, fourth year WR Xavier Hutchinson aligned in the slot and shook his cover defender to make a strong catch on the sideline. Hutch is one of those receivers who can play any and all positions and make plays from all of them and that early catch was a definite indication of that versatility.

I thought all three quarterbacks threw the ball well on Wednesday. Not perfect. Not MVP-level. But, solid decision making, quick releases and accurate throws.

I liked seeing QB C.J. Stroud operate the offense and work the pocket on pass downs. During the first team period, he took a drop, scanned while moving within the pocket, finally delivering an on-the-spot strike to rookie WR Lewis Bond for a completion.

With the addition of RB David Montgomery and the productive first season for Woody Marks in 2025, it would be easy to forget about Jawhar Jordan, but I'm here to tell you that would be a mistake. He has major juice and now he has some experience and, more importantly, confidence that he can be a factor for this offense. On a zone run during the first team period, Jordan hit a cut up run, with a couple of quick cuts, great vision for the opening and once he found that opening, he hit the freakin' gas for a chunk run into the open. That was sweet.

Making that run even more impressive was the block from one of the newest Texans OT Braden Smith. He put hands on a defensive end and lifted him a bit out of the hole. I had a clear view right into his block and that was impressive. This organization said all offseason that the offense had to be more physical and more effective in the run game. There was some clear evidence of that commitment on Wednesday; yes, just a start, but it was evident.

Rookie UDFA WR Treyvhon Saunders may have had the catch of the day as he reached back inside to snag a throw on an out route during a team period.

I didn't go into the practice thinking that I would see a fracas or fight, but we had a mini-skirmish late in practice. Rookie UDFA DT Dominic Bailey drove an offensive lineman backwards into a running back. That sort of got the offense's dander up and then little shoving, pushing and well, it was too hot to fight, but there was a small one. That said, I loved seeing Bailey make that physical play.

Mertz threw a beautiful ball to the sideline during the first team period to WR Jha'Quan Jackson for a completion. That got some ooh and ahhs from the offense.

So, let's get to another rookie, first round OL Keylan Rutledge. During the last team period, the Texans ran an inside run and I initially had my eyes on the RB David Montgomery. I saw him slice through the front and then out of the corner of my eye, I saw Rutledge put a linebacker in his wallet 20 yards away from where he snapped the ball!! Like, WHAT?!? To see in person what we had been saying about Rutledge for months was fantastic. I mean, I can't remember seeing a Texans OL put a defender on his backside in the run game in ages, if ever, out on the practice field. I will see that image on my way home, in my sleep and on my way back up to practice tomorrow. Again, I will not put a rookie in Canton on day one, in particular, but it's okay to get excited about progress and potential, regardless of how big or small.

Two plays later, the defense sent some pressure on the offense and the OL/TE/RB picked it up expertly, giving Stroud time to scan AND throw. He found Nico Collins open across the middle for the first down. That, THAT was good offensive football on all levels.

In between those previous two plays, CB Kamai Lassiter came up with an interception as he blanketed a receiver across the field in coverage. I'm still getting used to seeing #3 on his jersey when he makes plays, but he can wear whatever he wants if he makes picks like that.

DE Will Anderson Jr. didn't completely ruin practice as he has so many times in his first three years in Houston, but when the offense tried to run outside zone at him during a team period, he wasn't having it. He shed the block quickly and then waited for the RB to arrive in his area. It's so good to have that man in this town, on this team. So damn good.

DT Naquan Jones was instrumental in stopping back-to-back offensive plays during the last team period. He read a screen and hugged up on a running back, forcing QB Davis Mills to discard the ball into the dirt on first down. Then, Naquan knifed into the backfield on a run play to slow that play's progress, as well, on second down.