Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Cody Rhodes and...Sketch  | Daily Brew

Apr 08, 2024 at 08:33 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewrhodes

Good Monday morning, and Happy Eclipse Day.

One week from now, the Texans will begin the Offseason Conditioning Program here at NRG Stadium. 

Most, if not all, have been working out on their own and staying in shape. Many have done so here, while many have worked out away from the stadium as well.

New receiver Stefon Diggs was with some of his new teammates, and Sketch, working out over the weekend. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, along with fellow receivers Tank Dell and John Metchie, III were in on the action.

In this article by ESPN's D.J. Bien-Amie, Diggs will wear the jersey number 1 in 2024. Safety Jimmie Ward will go with 20.

There were a slew of fan questions late last week, and I answered a handful of them. The topics: where will Diggs line up with Dell anld Nico Collins, what the Texans will now do with their first pick in the Draft, and a lot more.

Also, don't forget there are some parties next week.

Finally, if you watched Wrestlemania XL this weekend, you saw Cody Rhodes win the belt. The McNairs knew...

