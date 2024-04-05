WR alignment, O-line, and Draft outlook| Fans Wanna Know

Brody Olson: Dear Drew, massive fan from the UK here! I would love to know if there has been any news on Houston coming to the UK for a game next season e.g insider news;)? I know we could play against either the Vikings or Jaguars in London, which I will no doubt be in attendance for! I would love to see us playing the Vikings in London!

DD: Great to hear from you, Brody! I've not heard anything yet, but the schedule is coming out in the next month, and yes: the Vikings and Jaguars are hosting games abroad, and the Texans play road games against both franchises in 2024.

So there's a possibility of it happening, and the Texans haven't played abroad since 2019, when they defeated Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium. Before that, they played Monday Night Football in a mid-November Mexico City matchup against the Raiders.

Rafael Pelayo: Dear Drew, I'm excited about our O-line this upcoming season and some of the youth we have there. Assuming everyone is healthy do you think both Jarrett Patterson and Juice Scruggs start this year?

DD: Terrific question, Rafael. Both those players got plenty of starting experience as rookies last season. Patterson was the first-team center through the first seven games of 2023, as the squad dealt with various injuries. Scruggs, meanwhile, started the final six games of the regular season at left guard, as well as both playoff contests. He played center, though, in the preseason, and was a center at Penn State for 13 games his senior year.

Don't forget about Kenyon Green, though. The 2022 first-rounder was the starter at left guard his rookie season, but was hurt last summer and went to the injured reserve at the end of August. He's been rehabbing and should be in the mix up front for the offense in 2024.

Kendrick Green started three games for the Texans last season, too, and is returning from injury.

Spencer Muaava: Dear Drew, What position do you feel like we should target in the draft with our first pick?

DD: Right now, Houston has nine picks in 2024. The first one is a second-rounder at 42nd overall. My standard answer will always be: take the best player available. But I think we can rule out quarterback at that spot. Other than that, or kicker/punter, I could see the Texans rolling with the best player available, regardless of position.