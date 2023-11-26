C.J. Stroud still manages to shine in loss to Jaguars

"C.J. is playing lights out," Lawrence said. "He's doing a great job. To be a rookie and to play how he is, I've got a lot of respect for him. I know how hard it is. I've been in that position. He's doing a great job, and it's going to be fun for years to come hopefully."

Stroud linked up with fellow rookie Tank Dell in the second quarter, finding the wide receiver for a 7-yard scoring strike after being forced to buy time with his legs. Ultimately, the Jaguars hit Stroud seven times on the day, and Dell was impressed with what his quarterback was able to do.

"7, he's a warrior," Dell said. "Plays were breaking down and he was trying to extend plays and make plays. He was connecting with receivers."

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was also impressed with the way Stroud was able to operate under consistent pressure from the Jacksonville defense.

"I thought C.J. did a really good job of being able to move around and extend plays," Ryans said. "Made a couple of big plays for us. I thought he moved around well when he had to, took what the defense gave him."