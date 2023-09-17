C.J. Stroud throws first career NFL touchdown

Trailing 14-0 after a strip sack fumble ended his first offensive series, Stroud bounced back with a 13-play, 68-yard scoring drive. On third-and-4, Stroud threw a deep 28-yard pass to Nico Collins and followed it up with nine-yard pass to rookie WR Tank Dell. RB Dare Ogunbowale's run on fourth-and-1 extended the drive deep in Colts territory. On third-and-goal, Stroud found Collins in the endzone on an eight-yard touchdown pass. Houston trailed 14-7 with 3:19 left in the first quarter.