C.J. Stroud throws two TDs, shows resiliency in 20-13 win vs. Saints

"That's life," Stroud said. "There's ups and downs. The teammates were, like, you've got this, let's go. I looked back, DeMeco was, like, 'You've got it.' I could see it in his eyes, like he cared about how I was going to respond. So for me, that meant a lot just for them to have trust and faith in me."

Stroud admits he is his biggest critic, recalling his Rose Bowl performance where he threw an interception coming out of halftime. The Buckeyes were down two scores when Stroud's pass was picked off, but he learned early on how to bounce back. Stroud says Head Coach Ryan Day, who still calls him after Texans games, gave him a look of encouragement. Stroud went on to lead the Buckeyes to a 48-45 victory over Utah.

Now in the NFL, Stroud still receives encouragement on the sidelines. That faith in him give Stroud the motivation to focus on the next play.

"Nico made a good play, and I remember, like I told you, I'm looking back at the sideline, (OC) Bobby (Slowik), DeMeco, were just like, 'Keep going. They got you but they won't get you again,'" Stroud said. "That was very positive on the sideline as well helped me a lot."

Heading into the Week 7 bye, the Texans have a 3-3 record. Stroud has shined through his first six NFL games, throwing for 1,660 yards, nine touchdowns, one interception and a 96.4 passer rating.